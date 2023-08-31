Johnny Holleman, aka “Coach”, Johnny Roy”, and “JR”, went into the open arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 27. His family was at his bedside for the send-off.
Johnny was born in Dallas, on Oct. 30, 1947 to Marvin and Sue Holleman. He graduated from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff in 1966. He spent two years on a baseball scholarship at Paris Junior College and completed his bachelor’s degree at Northeast Louisiana State College (now University of Louisiana at Monroe). He was a catcher for the Indian baseball team.
Johnny married Kay Szekely in Paris in 1970, and they spent an incredible 53 years together. They have one amazing daughter, Amy Spann and her husband, Rick, of Paris. His parents predeceased him, but he is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law; and brothers, Steve Holleman and wife, Betty and Clint Holleman and wife, Tish. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Joe Szekely and wife, Kim; nephews, Ryan Holleman, Brody Holleman; and nieces, Shelby Montalbo, Morgan Magnus, and Lindsey Holleman.
Johnny taught and coached at Paris Independent School District for 29 years, most of those years at Crockett Middle School. After his very first day in the classroom, he remarked, “Shoot, I can do this!” And…he was right. He adored teaching kids and coaching both football and his “first love”, baseball. Because he was a Wildcat through and through, the family suggests that people wear either a wildcat shirt or wildcat colors to the funeral service in honor of Johnny. Visitation is at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Christ Community Church at 116 S. Collegiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Community Church, or to the PEF Kay and Johnny Holleman Scholarship. Box 356 Paris, Tx 75461.
