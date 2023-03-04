Johnny Jo "Tink" Russo

Johnny Jo "Tink" Russo

Johnny Jo "Tink" Russo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 96. She lived a full and joyous life filled with love, laughter, and a deep faith in God and the goodness in people.

Tink was born in the oil field town of Harrold outside of Vernon, Texas, in Dec. of 1926. She grew up in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her parents, Bill and Mollie Jamar; four sisters and two brothers. In 1945, she met and married the love of her life, A.W. Russo. Theirs was truly a love story. She was eighteen and a small town girl, and he was an Italian, a G.I. and from New York. Meeting at a USO dance, they married six months later. Although most thought that it would never last, they were together seventy-one years. A.W.'s military service took them to Germany and to several locations throughout the U.S.

