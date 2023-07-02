espy004.jpg

Johnny Mack Espy, 76, of Paris, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. A private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

