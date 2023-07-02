Johnny Mack Espy, 76, of Paris, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. A private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bud Gordon, Bud Dobbs, Ethan Espy, Dustin Martin, Kyle Martin and David Kelley. Named to serve as honorary pallbearers are Bob Kelley, Jimmy Noble and Johnny Williams.
Johnny Mack was born on Sep. 3, 1946, in Paris. He was the son of John Robert and Alma Jean Davidson Espy. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, served in the National Guard and was a longtime farmer and rancher.
He married Judy Belinda Thomas on Nov. 9, 1968, at Direct Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; children, Kellie Martin and husband, Kyle, and Clinton Espy; grandchildren, Dustin Martin and wife, Peyton, Bailey Espy, Ethan Espy and Aubri Espy; and a host of family and friends.
Mr. Espy was a caring, loving and giving man. He was a great husband, dad and grandfather. He loved taking care of his cows and his dog, Max.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the following: Dr. Prakash and his staff at Texas Oncology; Brooke from Chambers Home Health for her loving care; Katie, Kara, and Krystal from Chambers Hospice for being there in our time of need; as well as Bunny Terrell and Chaplain Hatten for their visits and prayers.
