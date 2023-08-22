Joseph Eddy Bivens, 69, of Paris passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Paris Regional Health. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23rd at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Tully officiating. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eddy, the son of James “Kirk” and Delia Bivens, was born on April 15, 1954, in Paris, Texas. Growing up with five siblings he was a Mama’s boy at heart. Eddy attended Delmar High School, graduating in 1972. While attending he played for the Delmar Eagles Baseball Team where he made several newspaper articles leading his team in hits and home runs. After graduation, Eddy began his career at Campbell Soup where he worked in many different departments from 1972 to 2013, ending with a 41 year career. Outside work he enjoyed fishing and taking care of his cattle. He would always amuse his family with the different animals he would bring home. In his younger years he would participate in rodeos, play days and enjoyed a good coon hunt with his dogs. Eddy loved his family fiercely.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, James Bivens and Sylvia Hutchings.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Owen and husband Matt, and Shelby Knoll and husband Chance; grandchildren, Landrie Owen, Bailen Knoll, Brookstynn Knoll, Chevy Knoll, Brinley Knoll and Connor Knoll; and two siblings, Sammy Bivens and wife Rosemary and Denise Browning and husband Jack along with an abundance of family and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Matt Owen, Chance Knoll, Davy Bivens, Judd Bivens, Josh Bivens and Gary Morton.
