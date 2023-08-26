Julia Elizabeth Clark Hussey
Oct. 30, 1930 to Aug. 25, 2023
Services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Julia Elizabeth Clark Hussey was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in Eucheeanna, Walton County, Florida. She passed away, surrounded by her children, on Friday, Aug. 25 in Paris, Texas. She was the seventh of ten children born to Henry Lewis and Ardella Mae Clark.
In her youth, Julia grew up farming with her family in Walton County, Florida. She picked cotton and peanuts to sell alongside her parents and siblings while also tending to their family garden. She also enjoyed playing clarinet in her high school marching band. Julia married her high school sweetheart, H.A. “Buddy” Hussey, on her birthday in 1947 in Andalusia, Alabama. They were married for almost 68 years and had six children; Julie McKim (Kenneth) of Highlands, North Carolina; Dianne Boudreaux of Schaumburg, Illinois; Bert Hussey of Paris, Texas; David Hussey of El Centro, California; Susie Barnett (Tony) of Lewisville, Texas; and Sally Wright of Paris, Texas.
Julia and Buddy moved their young family to Port Arthur, Texas in 1955 and then to Paris, Texas in 1963, following Buddy’s career with Coca-Cola. Julia worked for Sears for 15 years. Julia was a wonderful cook and will always be remembered for her countless pies and banana pudding. She would never hesitate to prepare a meal for a friend or neighbor and welcomed all to her table. Julia was an accomplished seamstress, often making clothes for herself and her children with care and precision. She enjoyed boating and camping with her family and spent summers at Lake Crook and Pat Mayse Lake water skiing with her family. As they continued to camp each summer, Pat Mayse West became known as “Hussey Point” to friends and family. Julia’s time farming in her childhood gave her quite the green thumb; she grew figs, kumquats, watermelon, pecans, peaches, apples, pears, blueberries, and more in her backyard and always had an array of plants growing in her home. Prior to COVID isolation, Julia enjoyed playing water volleyball three times a week. Julia was a loving Nana/Granny to her grandchildren attending as many games, performances, and celebrations as she could. She enjoyed traveling with Buddy and journeyed back to Florida each summer to attend her Clark family reunion.
She lived independently in the family home until a week prior to her passing. She was known for her beauty, kindness, and incredible memory, continuing to share detailed stories of her life until just a few days before her passing. Julia is survived by her six children and their spouses; her sister, Alice Cox, of Orlando, Florida; her sister-in-love, Marianne “Tiny” Hussey, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; 22 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren along with numerous extended family members and abundant friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
