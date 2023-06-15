06/20/2020 MLK ST Juneteenth Parade

Kid throwing candy for the people watching

 Joshua Jimenez/Speacial to The Paris News

It is June and time to celebrate Juneteenth.

Toward that end, there will be a parade Saturday with the lineup starting at 10 and continuing until 10:45 a.m., said Yulanda Reeves, with the parade getting underway at 11 a.m. The line up begins at the intersection of 20th Street NE and Martin Luther King and there is a $5 participation fee.

