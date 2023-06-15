Toward that end, there will be a parade Saturday with the lineup starting at 10 and continuing until 10:45 a.m., said Yulanda Reeves, with the parade getting underway at 11 a.m. The line up begins at the intersection of 20th Street NE and Martin Luther King and there is a $5 participation fee.
Once the parade begins, it will move down MLK with Grand Marshall Mayor Reginald Hughes in the lead towards Fitzhugh, where it will turn left.
The parade will continue down Fitzhugh to Tudor Street, then left on Third Street NE. The parade’s course will continue with a right on Pine Bluff Street, then a right on Seventh Street NW before coming to a halt in Williams Park.
Juneteenth is a day of celebrating the end of slavery in Texas, which was late in getting the word of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and the enforcement of it was nonexistent. On June 19, 1865, according to the Smithsonian, was “when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as Juneteenth by the newly freed people in Texas.”
General Order No. 3 was issued by Union General Gordon Granger on that date and it has been a day of celebration since.
The celebration in Paris will continue at the park where there will be face painting, arcade games, three-point shooting and a dunking contest, a bounce house and more.
Vendors can still set up booths by calling 903-491- 2122 or 469-735-7486 or 903- 422-4859.
