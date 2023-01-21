Karen Kern Hudnall, 73, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023.
Memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Cooper, Texas, with Pastor Brenda Williams and Pastor Bob Bush officiating.
Come and go visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 and Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Delta Funeral Home.
There was lots of excitement on the Kern Hill Dairy Farm in Lake Creek, Texas, when Karen Beth Kern and her sister, Connie were born on Jan. 26, 1949, in Paris, Texas.
Karen attended Delmar School in her elementary years and graduated from Cooper High School in 1967.
The Kern kids went home every day after school to help milk cows and spent their summers on a tractor, herding sheep and cows as well as branding and vaccinating cows. After high school, it was off to East Texas State University where she met her future husband, a Prairie, Mississippi, young man, who had come to ETSU to earn his Master’s Degree. Karen finished her B.S. degree in three years and she married Bill Hudnall on Aug. 15, 1970, in the First Methodist Church in Cooper, Texas. Their jobs took them back to Mississippi State University where Bill earned his Ed. D degree and Karen earned her Master’s and Educational Specialist degrees. Their later jobs found them in Cooper where Bill was the CISD High School Counselor and Karen taught First and Third grades and was the elementary librarian for her last 10 years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Bethol Petifils Kern and Bill’s parents Wallace and Julia Hudnall. Karen was also preceded by her beloved wiener dog, Sniffles.
Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Hudnall of Cooper, Texas, Carrol and Gayle Kern of Grapevine, Texas, Connie Kern of Webster, Texas, and her nieces and their husbands; Lisa and Tony Hauser, of Boise, Idaho, Lynn and David Turpin, of Houston, Texas, Leah and Eric Schroeder, of New Braunfels, Texas.
A special thanks to the staff at Spring Lake Assisted living and memory care and the Waterford Hospice for the wonderful care for Karen.
