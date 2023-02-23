Kathleen Annette (Burgoon) Lane, 78, of Sumner, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
The family has scheduled a celebration of life for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Direct Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. On Thursday, Bright-Holland Funeral Home made burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery in the Mt. Olive Community of Lamar County.
Kathleen, the daughter of Robert Clarence Burgoon and Mildred Inez McKnight Burgoon, was born Sept. 14, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. On Nov. 27, 1964, she married Thomas W. Lane, building 58 years of family and memories.
Kathy lived a very active and loving relationship with her 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She taught second grade at Aikin Elementary School in Paris for eight years. She was an encourager, teacher, and great listener. Kathy loved to laugh, had a great smile, and loved her family well. Most of all, she loved Jesus Christ and His church. She and Tom spent more than 50 years in active church ministry. Most recently serving First Baptist Church of Paris.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; a son, Michael David Lane and wife, Kara; a daughter, Becky Robinson and husband, David R.; grandchildren, Logan Lane and wife, Kayla, Tanner Lane and wife, Molly, and Kalli Wideman and husband, Connor, Abby Robinson, Russell Robinson and wife, Dakota, and Jonathan Robinson; great grandchildren, Gunner Fulton Lane, Logan Jay (L.J.) Lane, Quintin Wade Lane, Mary Margaret (Maggie) Lane, Laura Kate Lane, Weston Lowell Wideman, Emma Blake Wideman, Davy Renee Wideman, Adaline Grace Robinson, Jackson Wilder Robinson, and Eleanor Rose Robinson along with a host of friends.
