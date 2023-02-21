Kellie Moore Black, 63, of Paris, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 18th 2023.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 6 to 7 P.M. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 P.M. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with pastor Danny Hoskins officiating. Kellie will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Texas.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1960 to parents; Archie Wayne and Freddie Joyce Moore. Kellie attended Paris schools and worked as a waitress at Sirloin Stockade for over 15 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Steve Black; her children, Scerena Myers, Shawn Myers and wife, Amber; Autumn Woods, Vanessa Black, Krystal Smith and husband, Harold; grandchildren, Tara Carpenter, Jessica, Alyssa and Cody Penny, Jessie, Alexis, Collin and Nicolas Myers, Mark Anthony Callaway III and Breann Menne along with three great-grandbabies; brothers, Ricky, Terry and Gary Moore; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Freddie Moore; Henry Hicks, Virgie Fisher, Willie Moore, and Ellde Jernigan Scott; grandchildren, RJ Bullard and Alayna Callaway; brothers, Steve Moore, Archie Lynn Moore; sister-in-law, Cathy Moore; nieces, Joy Rowton and Tara Moore.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Long, Harold Smith, Trey Garza, Jacob Moore, Jessie Myers and Nicolas Myers.
Online condolences may be sent to the Black family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
