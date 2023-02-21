Kellie Moore Black

Kellie Moore Black 

Kellie Moore Black, 63, of Paris, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 18th 2023.

Family and friends will be welcomed at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 6 to 7 P.M. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 P.M. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with pastor Danny Hoskins officiating. Kellie will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.