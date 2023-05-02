Kenneth Eldridge Rhodes

Kenneth Eldridge Rhodes

Kenneth Eldridge Rhodes, 74, of Paris, Texas, passed away on April 29, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born on July 3, 1948 in Paris to Dennis and Barbara Rhodes. He was the youngest of ten children and always valued his family above all else. In October 1965, Kenneth married his sweetheart, Joyce. They built an incredible life together with three children and eventually seven grandchildren. Kenneth was a hardworking man, spending 57 years as a local floor installation expert. However, his greatest pride was his family and his relationship with God. Kenneth will be remembered as one of the kindest, funniest, most pure hearted men in this world.

Kenneth was preceded by his parents; Sisters, Mary Woodard and Eloise Rhodes; Brothers, Cecil, James, Robert, Bobby, and Richard Rhodes.

