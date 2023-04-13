Kenneth Ray Mattison, 83, of Paris, Texas, passed away on April 8, 2023.
Kenneth was born on July 30, 1939 in Grant, Oklahoma.
After high school, Kenneth joined the Air Force in 1961. Kenneth was stationed at Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and served in Vietnam in 1965.
Kenneth married Linnie Bell Smith on Sept. 15, 1963 and went on to have two children. Tammy Renee Dworshak and Robert Edward Mattison.
After his discharge from the Air Force in 1965, Kenneth went on to be an over the road truck driver with a career spanning fifty years. Working for companies including Merico, Kimberly-Clark, Central Freight ending his career as an owner-operator. Kenneth retired at 75 in 2015.
After retirement Kenneth loved to spend time with his family. He especially enjoyed road trips in their camper and relaxing with family out at the lake.
Kenneth was incredibly loved by his family. He will be remembered for being the center of attention at family get-togethers and holidays. Kenneth never missed an opportunity to share a story or family memory.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Mattison.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Linnie Mattison; daughter, Tammy Dworshak and son-in-law, Doug Dworshak; son, Robert Mattison; daughter-in-law, Kim Mattison; granddaughters, Morgan Dworshak and Mattison Dworshak
You are forever in our hearts Boompa. See ya later, take care of yourself, be safe, stay warm.
Services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, April 14 at 1 P.M. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reba House or Disabled Veterans of America.
