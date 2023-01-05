The Paris Public Library started the new year with a pajama party with popcorn and entertainment for little ones Tuesday night.
Fifteen children danced to songs like “Wiggle Them” and “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”
They were also treated to a puppet skit and a movie as part of the evening of fun in library.
Tracy Clark, the children’s librarian and event coordinator, volunteer Esmerelda Sanchez and library clerk Lena McIntyre guided the kids through the evening’s entertainment.
After popping out some confetti and performing a dance with their hands, Clark read the little ones a story, “Ruby and the Noisy Hippo” by Helen Stephens.
During the puppet show, “Wally Wolf Visits the Library,” children were shown how to behave properly in the library as Mr. Librarian tried to teach the rules and library etiquette to the loud food-loving Wally Wolf.
“Remember kids when you’re in the library, you’re not going to ask for cookies, right” Clark said.
“Noooooo,” the kids said in unison.
“You’re going to ask for a book, right.” Clark said to which the kids said, “Yeeaahh.”
The pajama-clad partiers then got to listen to “Ernest, the Moose Who Doesn’t Fit,” which is a story about an oversized moose trying to squeeze himself into the pages of the book, written by Catherine Rayner.
The final game for the night’s party was a building a “snowman.”
“Open your clay and Esmeralda will have your accessories for your little snowman,” said Clark told the youngsters, as she passed out the clay for each child to build their tiny snowmen.
