On May 27, 1983, Kimberly-Clark started production at the Paris plant to support infant care for the North America consumer business
Kimberly-Clark’s manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas, has celebrated an important anniversary — it turned 40 years old on Saturday.
Since opening in 1983, the facility has supported continuous growth in the company and Paris community, and today it produces several category-leading baby and child care products for the North America consumer market.
When the plant opened May 27, 1983, it manufactured Huggies brand diapers, the only diaper on the market at that time with tape on the waistband that could be refastened. Today, the facility continues to produce Huggies brand diapers, as well as Huggies brand Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, and Goodnites brand training pants.
The Paris team supports the surrounding community, donating more than $2 million throughout the years to the local United Way organization, including donations of Kimberly-Clark products. In addition, the team supports many local school and university programs every year, and it has made a significant commitment to improving its environmental footprint by moving to 100% green power through its use of energy generated by a Texas solar grid.
“Kimberly-Clark means a lot to the people here in Paris,” said David Nicholson, a process specialist at the facility. “I am proud to have been here 40 years and watch us come together to make things better for the company and the community.”
The Kimberly-Clark Paris plant employees are looking forward to celebrating and commemorating this important milestone this year.
“I am honored to be part of this Kimberly-Clark Paris family,” said Eric Bryant, plant manager of the Paris facility. “For the past 40 years, the Paris team has continued to safely manufacture essential products for millions of families that provide better care while also helping create a better world. This is a great achievement and one we are all proud of.”
Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are a part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity and an understanding of people’s most essential needs, the company portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. K-C uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities and ensure the business thrives for decades to come. The company has been recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row.
