Lamar County Commissioner’s Court approved two economic incentive requests, issued two proclamations and received word midmorning during a Monday meeting that two chillers for the air conditioning system had arrived on the north parking lot where locally owned North Texas Fab is removing equipment from the courthouse roof before repairs are made to the roof and parapet wall.
Weather permitting, the first phase of a multiphase project that includes the location of rooftop equipment to the north parking lot should be completed late spring/early summer before upgrades to the heating/air/circulation system are made and repair of the roof and parapet wall is tackled.
Commissioners approved an incentive package for a business prospect known by the code name Star Port as presented by Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond and approved tax abatements for four new Habitat for Humanity houses to be built at 743 E. Polk, 448 10th NE St., 813 5th SE St. and1274 15th SE St., pursuant to the city’s 5 In 5 Housing Infill Development Program.
The Court declared April 9-15 as “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” and proclaimed April 23-29 as “Crime Victims’ Rights Week” with an annual Walk of Hope on April 28.
Scheduled around the downtown Plaza, a hot dog lunch is to begin at 11:30 a.m. and continues through a program, which is to begin at noon. Following the program, participants are to walk about a mile in the downtown area in support of crime victims, according to Michelle Harrison of Casa For Kids, who made a presentation to the commissioners.
Sheriff Scott Cass praised the telecommunications staff at the Sheriff’s Office and expressed appreciation to commissioners for providing the dispatch office with an expanded facility along with software upgrades.
“Our telecommunicators do an outstanding job and really work hard with all the calls coming in and taking care of the officers out on the road,” Cass said. “They are watching five screens and each screen has something that goes on. They have to fill out all the different blocks to make sure they are sending officers and first responders to the right location.”
“It’s a partnership,” Cass said in recognizing the importance of the court’s support. “We all recognize that our citizens are number one and we have to do the very best we can afford. I appreciate the court honoring this week so that telecommunicators are recognized and appreciated.”
In other court action, commissioners approved a replat of a 5-acre subdivision in Precinct 2, on the side east of CR 2290. The development is to consist of eight lots, each over a half acre, according to developer Salvador Marin, of Great Success, LLC. The court chose to end a disaster declaration issued Feb. 13 as a result of expenses incurred by the county relating to the winter tornadoes.
