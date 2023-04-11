Lamar County Commissioner’s Court approved two economic incentive requests, issued two proclamations and received word midmorning during a Monday meeting that two chillers for the air conditioning system had arrived on the north parking lot where locally owned North Texas Fab is removing equipment from the courthouse roof before repairs are made to the roof and parapet wall.

Weather permitting, the first phase of a multiphase project that includes the location of rooftop equipment to the north parking lot should be completed late spring/early summer before upgrades to the heating/air/circulation system are made and repair of the roof and parapet wall is tackled.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.