Burn Ban

For the first time since October 2022, Lamar County is officially under a burn ban, issued late Tuesday afternoon by County Judge Brandon Bell.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety such as firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops or burns conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

