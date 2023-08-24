For the first time since October 2022, Lamar County is officially under a burn ban, issued late Tuesday afternoon by County Judge Brandon Bell.
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety such as firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops or burns conducted by a prescribed burn manager.
Under restricted conditions, the burn ban does not apply to welding, cutting or grinding operations as long as wind speeds are no more than 20 miles per hour and water, a fire extinguisher and the ability to call 911 are available.
The ban is for seven days unless extended by Lamar County Commissioners Court, which is expected to meet Monday morning. A violation of the order is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 and is enforceable by any peace officer.
According to newspaper records, the last measurable rainfall at Cox Field was 0.94 inches on July 16, bringing the total for the year so far to 31.10 inches, more than 11 inches over the total rainfall the previous year. Paris’ official National Weather Service measuring location has reported no appreciable rainfall amounts in the last 39 days.
“We have a lot of what we in the fire service call ‘fuel,’” Lamar County Emergency Manager Quincy Blount said by phone Wednesday from Stephenville where he is stationed with the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, fighting fire after fire in the western part of the state. “We had a lot of green growth during the spring, and now everything’s drying out and the conditions are right for large wildfires.”
Blount noted that Lamar, Delta and Red River counties are just now getting caught up to the rest of the state with drought conditions.
“Early on we got some rain that the other parts of the state did not receive, but now everything is drying out, and there is no relief in site, at least for the next seven days,” Blount said. “It looks like the trend is gonna continue while that high pressure that produces these conditions sits right over the northeast side of Texas.”
Blount said Lamar County is beginning to see a lot of “little fires”, an indication of dry conditions.
“Our goal with a burn ban is to be proactive, not reactive,” Blount said. “We want to make sure that we stay ahead of it. We don’t want a big fire to happen because of some careless burning where somebody thinks it’s safe to go out and burn trash and a wind event takes place.”
Before recommending a burn ban, Blount said he and Judge Bell talked quite extensively and with the volunteer fire departments and the Texas A&M Forestry Service about the moisture content in the grass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.