For more than 30 years, the Lamar County Jail has passed unannounced inspections by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. This year is no exception.
Inspectors found the jail in full compliance, meeting or exceeding all criteria with no deficiencies noted, according to a report issued Feb. 22.
Operations inspected included jail records and procedures, kitchen management and food service, safety and security, life safety drills, health services, inmate grievances, detention officer certifications, jail cleanliness and classification procedures, among other operations.
“Administrative Capt. Lorie Hardy and Lt. Shannon Brewster and the staff are to be commended for the exceptional job they are performing, and the continued excellence and professionalism in the daily operations of the Lamar County Jail,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “I want the citizens to know that their Lamar County Jail is safe and secure, it is clean and being maintained in good working order.”
Cass recognized the efforts of other county officials in keeping the jail operating efficiently and professionally.
“It is further important to add that the cooperative efforts and the good working relationships between the Lamar County Judges, County Attorney’s Office, District and County Clerks and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court are vital as the Sheriff’s Office strives daily to operate the jail efficiently and professionally.”
