Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass has brought home an honor to the county by being the first Lamar County sheriff to be elected to an office at the Sheriffs Association of Texas. He won the sergeant at arms position.
SAT is one of the oldest sheriffs associations in the state, meeting for the first time on August 14, 1874. The association began training conferences in 1878. These training conferences are now the largest composite gathering of law enforcement in Texas.
Cass has served in a number of committees with SAT during his years in law enforcement. He has served on the Legislative Committee, Jail Committee, Texas Commission on Jail Standards, SAT Cold Case Review Team, and was director 2017-2018, 2019-2021 and currently is chaplain.
At the recent meeting is the first time Cass has run for an elected position with the organization.
The conference was held in Ft. Worth on July 22 through the 25.
He downplayed the prestige of the office, but mentioned that “This will give a chance for Lamar County to have more of a say in state law enforcement.”
Cass went to work in Lamar County for Sheriff B. J. McCoy in 1993 and worked for him for twenty years. He ran for sheriff when McCoy retired and has been sheriff ever since. He will be filing for his fourth term when reelection filing time opens.
While he enjoys his work, there are trying times, he said.
He said the hardest part of being a sheriff is “responding to incidents where you see the pain and heartbreak on the faces of families and victims you are trying to help. You carry those with you but you have a job to do and that is to stay strong for those you are trying to help. The very toughest is when something involves children.”
He also worries about his staff staying safe and getting home safe when their shifts are done.
He loves serving the county that is his home and says he has a great staff.
Attending SAT training conferences helps him to be better trained and up to date in the challenges and changes in today’s law enforcement, he said. He feels it helps keep the Sheriffs Office moving forward professionally.
Cass and his wife Katherine live on a farm outside of Paris where they are the fifth generation ranchers.
He has a son, Graydon Cass who is a state game warden, and two daughters, Mary who is an Ag teacher and Erin, who is “my ranch manager”.
He has three grandchildren as well.
“I do believe the Lord calls you to do this job, and he calls your wife and family as well to support and encourage you. I’m blessed with that.”
He is now an elected board member, so next he becomes third vice president as he moves forward each year until he will become president.
