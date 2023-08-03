Scott Cass.jpeg

Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass has brought home an honor to the county by being the first Lamar County sheriff to be elected to an office at the Sheriffs Association of Texas. He won the sergeant at arms position.

SAT is one of the oldest sheriffs associations in the state, meeting for the first time on August 14, 1874. The association began training conferences in 1878. These training conferences are now the largest composite gathering of law enforcement in Texas.

Nichols is a correspondent for The Paris News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.