Lamar County Commissioners on Monday approved a seven-year deescalating tax abatement for a new industry expected to locate in the former JSkinner Bakery facility on SW Loop 286.

Houston-based Ametsa Packaging, LLC is expected to bring roughly 100 jobs that pay about $50,000 a year to the area at a sugar packaging and sweetener liquefaction plant, Paris Economic Development Corp Executive Director Maureen Hammond said.

