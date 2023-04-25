Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Lamar County Commissioners on Monday approved a seven-year deescalating tax abatement for a new industry expected to locate in the former JSkinner Bakery facility on SW Loop 286.
Houston-based Ametsa Packaging, LLC is expected to bring roughly 100 jobs that pay about $50,000 a year to the area at a sugar packaging and sweetener liquefaction plant, Paris Economic Development Corp Executive Director Maureen Hammond said.
The abatement is for 100% for years one and two; 75% for years three and four; 50% for years five and six; and 25% for year seven.
After a closed door meeting with consultant Jeff Snowden of Capex Consulting Group of Frisco, the court took no action regarding three solar farms expected to be constructed in the southwestern part of the county. At a March 13 meeting, the court approved reinvestment zones for Rowdy Creek Solar, on roughly 4,500 acres; MRG Good Solar, on 1,100 acres, and Roscsol, on 500 acres, but has taken no action on any type incentive.
The court also approved a resolution in honor of the 50th anniversary year of the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club. The Club is planning a celebration May 20 at High Cotton Kitchen, 1260 Clarksville St.
At the Monday meeting to accept the proclamation, ham operator Kelly Collins noted that the group assists with various types of emergencies including traffic accidents and during severe weather outbreaks.
“When we hear of accidents, we get out there and direct traffic until law enforcement can get there,” Collins said. “We assist in storm spotting by relieving officers so they can perform their regular duties.”
“I listen to their radio traffic during storms from the ham radio in my vehicle,” Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said.
“Sometimes they get things two or three minutes faster than what I’m getting because they are relaying information from other counties and passing it on. They man a station at the Paris Emergency Operations Center any time weather spotters go out. So ham radio does play a big role in our spotting capabilities,” he said.
Commissioners also heard from a representative of the Texas County and District Retirement System about the county’s retirement plan and from representatives from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool about services offered to reduce risks.
Action items included the approval of the purchase of $28,767 in flooring for the Juvenile Probation and Agricultural Extension offices at 4815 and 4335 Bonham Street as a result of flood damage. The court also approved a resolution to request a noise abatement engine brake sign along FM 903 from Highway 271 N from the Texas Department of Transportation and approved rescheduling a June 26 meeting date to June 21 and a July 24 meeting to July 31.
