LaRanda Kay Lynn Story, age 23, of Tigertown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at her home. A time of visitation with friends and family has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
LaRanda was born on Dec. 20, 1999 in Paris, Texas to Randy Story and Krista Kay Lloyd. She graduated from Roxton High School and Paris Junior College, earning her Associates Degree in Psychology. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Texas. Her loves included her two cats, Ro and Sparrow, as well as sunflowers. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and especially loved being a Sissy and Auntie to all of her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her twin brother as well as grandfathers Jimmy Lloyd and Poncho Sharp; grandmother, Mable Lester; and great-grandfather Russell Kendall. Survivors include her mother, Krista Hornbuckle and husband Clayton; her father, Randy Story and wife Brenda; sisters, Haven Hostetler and husband Timothy, Taylor Dake and husband Jacob, Skyler Kelly and partner JD, and Hallie Nicole; brothers, William Hornbuckle, Tyler Kelly, and Austin Kelly; aunts, Jamie Gunn and husband Tony, Ashley Sharp, Misty McKnight and husband Terry, Jessica Smith, and Kim Rawlinson and husband James; uncles Tad Sharp and wife Jinnie, Dustin Lloyd, Brandon Story and Doc, Brian Story and wife Francheska, Justin Story, Jay Smith and wife Cindy, and Jeffery O’Neal; grandparents, Juanita McDowell, John Wayne and wife Lisa, Carol Hinson and husband Leslie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
