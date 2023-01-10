Larry Ray Chaney

Larry Ray Chaney, 81, of Soper, Oklahoma died on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denison, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Soper First Baptist Church, Soper, Oklahoma with Bro. Tyler Eggleston and Bro. Mark Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at McKee Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Larry Ray Chaney was born on October 7, 1941, in Spur, Texas, the son of Ray Chaney and Ollie (Ware) Chaney. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Brandon Todd Chaney, and Kevin Honeycutt.

