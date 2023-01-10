Larry Ray Chaney, 81, of Soper, Oklahoma died on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denison, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023, at 2 P.M. at Soper First Baptist Church, Soper, Oklahoma with Bro. Tyler Eggleston and Bro. Mark Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at McKee Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Larry Ray Chaney was born on October 7, 1941, in Spur, Texas, the son of Ray Chaney and Ollie (Ware) Chaney. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Brandon Todd Chaney, and Kevin Honeycutt.
Larry was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in California and Texas during his military service. He made his home in Soper and married his beloved wife Judy in Soper on June 15, 2001. Larry was a pilot and owned two different airplanes and had flown flights for 17 different funeral homes taking care of loved ones throughout that time. He enjoyed tractors, fishing, camping and boating and was a member of the Buckhorn VFD and the Paris Tractor Club. Larry was a hard worker and a man of his word. He had a great sense of humor and was always helping others. Larry loved his family but above all he loved the Lord and was a wonderful servant for Him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Larry is survived by his wife of over 21 years, Judy; daughter, Debra Kay Chaney and wife Jeri of DeSoto, TX; sister, Wanda Simpson of Whitesboro, TX along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
