Laura Manly Hunt, 72, of Paris passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, surrounded by her family. As a believer in the gospel as proclaimed in John 3:16, she is now with her Lord and Savior.
She was born on June 28, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Dixon Holman Manly and Betty Rumbo Manly. She grew up in Houston and graduated from Madison High in 1969. From there she went to THE University of Texas where she graduated and then did post-graduate work. While in Austin, she met and fell in love with Thomas Ewell Hunt III. They were married on March 1, 1975 and after he finished law school at The University of Texas-Austin, they moved to Paris where they made their home for the next 45 years. Her children, Lory Melissa Hunt and Thomas Ewell Hunt IV (Chip), brought much joy to her and she spent many hours making them clothes and cooking their favorite meals when they were little. When they got old enough to attend school, Laura began teaching three and four-year-olds at Central Presbyterian Day School, a position she held for many years. After that, she worked at Travis Junior High until her retirement. Laura was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Paris where she sang in the choir and taught children and youth Sunday school, GA’s and children’s choir. She cherished her fellowship with members of the Median Adult 4 Sunday School class at FBC. She loved to sing, grow flowers and care for her many dogs. She loved to help anyone in need and would often make sure her students had items they needed without anyone ever knowing it.
Left to carry on her legacy of giving and caring are her husband, Tom; children, Lory and Chip; siblings, Walt (Pam) Manly and Betty (Mike) Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Larry) Randall, Richard (Claudia) Hunt, Ronald (Kay) Hunt; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and neighbors.
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11a.m. at the Fry-Gibbs chapel with Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. A graveside to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 P.M. till 8 P.M. Friday at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The Gideons International care of The Paris Gideons Camp, P.O. Box 261, Paris, Texas 75461.
