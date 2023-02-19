Lena Louise Ross, 96, of the Broadway community, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace.
Honoring her wishes no funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Lena was born June 2, 1926, in Sperry, Oklahoma, to Leo Townsend and Nellie Kidd Townsend. She graduated High School in Fullerton, California, and married her Marine husband, James W. Ross Jr. in November of 1944. They were married 56 years before his death in 2000. A great-granddaughter, Banner Richter, also preceded her in death.
Lena was a longtime employee of Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. She was intimately tied to the very beginnings of the HEB school district, having started in 1952 as a business manager at the only school in Hurst that only went to the eighth grade. She was a major player in the consolidation of the Hurst, Euless and Bedford communities into one school district having grown from one school to twenty-six schools when she retired.
Lena is survived by her son, Pat Ross, and his wife, Bonnie Lou, of the Rockford area; granddaughter, Dana Richter, and husband, Veron, of Lake Dallas; two great-grandsons, Slater and Cooper Richter of Sherman, Texas; and one great-great-grandson, Landon Richter,
A mother is your first friend, and mom we will carry you in our hearts forever and will always cherish the memories we shared together.
Friends are encouraged to celebrate her life by making a donation to the charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ross family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
