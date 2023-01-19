CLARKSVILLE — Last year Mayor Ann Rushing applied to the Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation for grants to help the city with various projects and purchases.
At the Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in City Hall, she announced the grants had been awarded.
The grants for the year will finance the Lennox Health Resource Center, add funds to the account that will be used by the city to buy a rescue-pumper truck and help fund costs to keep the city square in good shape.
Rushing was excited about the funding and grateful for the help the foundation provides, she said after the meeting.
“We are so appreciative of the Lennox Foundation and all it does for the city,” she said. “They make such a difference in our community. The foundation really cares for the community and takes care of the county.”
The foundation granted the health resource center on the square $137,500 for operational expenses; $60,000 to assist in the purchase of a new drip irrigation system, plants, subsoil and other costs related to upkeep of the square; and $25,000 toward the purchase of a special truck for the volunteer fire department.
The rescue-pumper truck will cost over $300,000 and the city is awaiting word on the status of a 75/25 split grant from another entity toward the purchase of the specialty vehicle. The $25,000 grant from Lennox will be held in an account dedicated to truck purchase and will be applied to the city’s share of around $80,000 should the other grant funds come through.
This year the Lennox Foundation handed out 2,022 grants totalling $1,020,632, according to information provided by the foundation.
The foundation is a big supporter of education and handed out more than $230,000 toward scholarships and other benefits to students and college programs.
Area 4-H programs also received grants as did Detroit and Clarksville independent school districts.
Food pantries, libraries and other civic groups were also on the list of those receiving annual grants.
“We are all so indebted to the foundation and all it provides to the city,” Rushing said. “They (William Streng, Sam Hocker and Mary W. Clark) are all so important in carrying out the wishes of the Lennox family. We are thankful for them being a vital part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.