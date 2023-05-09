New playground equipment is in the works for Leon Williams Park, 7th NW and Henderson Streets, as a result of Paris City Council direction to staff at a Monday night meeting.
Plans call for an aging playground structure to be replaced after normal inspections revealed deterioration of equipment coating.
“The playground structure has reached the end of its life after inspection revealed significant cracking and peeling of the protective coating,” Public Works Director Micael Smith said. “As a result of this finding, the playground structure has been closed to the public and removed. Staff would like to replace the old structure with a new one.”
Updates at the park are part of a Paris Master Parks plan adopted in 2013 and subsequent amendments. In 2017, a $9.25 million bond election included $500,000 for park improvements with $102,760 remaining of those funds.
“Any additional costs could come from the Parks and Recreations budget with the city seeking donations from the public to help with the project as has been done in the past,” Smith recommended.
Council member Gary Savage noted that Leon Williams Parks is probably the second most used city park behind Wade Park at 2400 East Price St.
“There’s a lot of events that take place out there,” Savage said. “This will definitely beused.”
The Council took no action after receiving a staff report on a proposed Credit Access Business Ordinance that would have put restrictions on local businesses who offer payday loans within the city.
City Attorney Stephanie Harris updated the council on proposed legislation now before the Texas Legislature that, if passed, would preempt the city from regulating many businesses, specifically including credit access businesses.
Paris City Council will meet again at 5:30 p.m. today to canvas the May 6 election, recognize outgoing members Mayor Paula Portugal and Linda Knox and install incoming members Rudy Kessel and Rebecca Norment along with returning member Mihir Pankaj. The council also is to elect a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.