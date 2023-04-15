Linda Kay French Cook, 73, passed away at Wagoner Hospital on April 12, 2023. Linda was a longtime resident of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, then resided several years in Paris, Texas, before moving to Wagoner, Oklahoma, in 2022.
Linda was born on December 25, 1949, near Mt. Home, AR. Her family moved to Bakersfield, California, area when she was a small child where she resided until her teens. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Irene Elder; two sisters, Norma Lee and Peggie; one brother, Clyde; her first husband Lloyd French; and granddaughter Alyssa. Linda is survived by one brother, Bob Elder, of Yuba City, California; her son, Lloyd French Jr. and wife Jeanetta of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; daughter, Michelle Westbrook and husband David of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; daughter Brandy Harbour and husband David of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; her husband of 35+ years, Dick, as well as daughters Allison Astor and husband Pete of Oologah, Oklahoma, and Djuana Welker of Berry hill, Oklahoma. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Adam, Blake, Dalton, Marli, Amanda, Danielle, Samantha, Bradley, Emily, Chelsea, Jamie, Haley, and Ryan; 14 great grandchildren, Addie, Ella, Brady, Elam, Taytum, Kendyn, Raden, Oakley Kay, Jackson, Mason, Paisley, Haven and Jorjah.
Linda enjoyed genealogy, crafting, tending her flowers, and photography. She was very gifted in all those areas. She also unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be totally missed by all who had the privilege of truly knowing her.
