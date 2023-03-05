Linda Sue Vaden.jpg

Linda Sue Vaden, 76, of Allen, Texas, passed from this life into the arms of our Lord on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Victoria Gardens of Allen. We would love for family and friends to come remember her on Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.

Linda, most known by her family and friends as Sue, was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Lufkin, Texas, to her father, Harlan Lawrence Williams, and her mother, Evelyn Bernice McMillan. She was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Ennis High School and went on to cosmetology school in Houston, Texas. She would later marry and have four children of her own.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.