Linda Sue Vaden, 76, of Allen, Texas, passed from this life into the arms of our Lord on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Victoria Gardens of Allen. We would love for family and friends to come remember her on Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
Linda, most known by her family and friends as Sue, was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Lufkin, Texas, to her father, Harlan Lawrence Williams, and her mother, Evelyn Bernice McMillan. She was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Ennis High School and went on to cosmetology school in Houston, Texas. She would later marry and have four children of her own.
Linda is survived by her daughters, April Williams and son-in-law, James, and grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew and Abigail, all of Allen, Texas; daughter, Misty Vaden of Caddo Mills, Texas; and daughter, Christy Vaden, and granddaughter, Addison of Mabank, Texas; sister, Jackie McMikel and brother-in-law, Jim, of Granby, Missouri; brother, Ronnie Williams and sister-in-law, Debbie, of North Richland Hills, Texas; sister, Sandy Donnerstag and brother-in-law, Bernie, of Hewitt, Texas; brother, Ray Pryor of Paris, Texas; and sister, Becky Snokhous of Elm Mott, Texas.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Bernice Henry and step-father, Coy Jack of Paris, Texas; father, Harlan Lawrence Williams and stepmother, Ruth, of West, Texas; her brother, Jerry “Buddy” Pryor of Paris, Texas; and waiting with open arms, her son, David Ray Larsen of Paris, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Ronnie William (brother), James Williams (son-in-Law), Jacob Williams (grandson), Matthew Williams (grandson), Eddie Ray Pryor (nephew), Ray Pryor (brother), David Pryor (nephew) and Ben Conrad (nephew).
We, the family, would like to give a special thank you to Victoria Gardens of Allen for taking such great care of Linda for over five years, also to Ultimate Caring Hospice for taking extra special care over the past month.
Online condolences may be sent to the Vaden family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
