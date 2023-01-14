Mackey J. Charles

Mackey J. Charles passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. Officiating the memorial will be Beverly Olsen and Kevin Strenpke. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mackey was born in Honey Grove, Texas, to C.O. Charles and Mary Esther Riley Charles on Aug. 15, 1931. He graduated from Honey Grove High School and the University of Houston Transportation School. Mackey retired as a Major from the National Guard Army, and Army Reserve after 25 years. He retired from Merico Packaging, Inc., as the Transportation Manager. He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church, Paris Golf and Country Club, the Elks Lodge and Retired Officers Association.

