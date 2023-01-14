Mackey J. Charles passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. Officiating the memorial will be Beverly Olsen and Kevin Strenpke. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mackey was born in Honey Grove, Texas, to C.O. Charles and Mary Esther Riley Charles on Aug. 15, 1931. He graduated from Honey Grove High School and the University of Houston Transportation School. Mackey retired as a Major from the National Guard Army, and Army Reserve after 25 years. He retired from Merico Packaging, Inc., as the Transportation Manager. He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church, Paris Golf and Country Club, the Elks Lodge and Retired Officers Association.
He married the love of his life, Betty L. Cooper, on Dec.8, 1950. Betty died on June 3, 2000 just 6 months shy of their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mackey married Sherry Parham on March 6, 2002.
Mackey is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter, Penny Charles Davis, and husband, Roger; and Grand-daughter Michaela of Houston, Texas; brother, Billy Charles, and wife, Rosemary of Conroe, Texas. Mackey is also survived by Allen Parham, and Rhonda, of Honey Grove, Texas; Clyde Parham, and Denise, of Tulia, Texas; Kim Riddle, and Billy, of Roxton, Texas; Dana Ferrell, and Riley, of Denton, Texas; Jacob Parham of Odessa, Texas; Courtney Perez, and Brandon, Ft. Worth, Texas; and Cole Parham of Canyon, Texas. Mackey also has many nieces and nephews living in Texas and across the US.
Mackey was preceded in death by his brothers; RM Charles, Charlie Charles, Harry Charles, and John Charles.
Mackey had many wonderful friend groups; The Golf Buddies; the Coffee Drinkers; and the Thursday Night Group.
Two special groups the immediate family would like to say a special THANK YOU to are; Cliff and Becky Allen; and to the Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Dept.; and the ICU Group, especially Danny, Sheila Rose and McKenzie for the TLC given to Mackey during his deepest needs.
If you wish to leave a message to the family of Mackey Charles, please do so at
