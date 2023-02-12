A man arrested in connection with an apartment shooting last year was among 44 felony indictments handed down by a Lamar County grand jury Thursday.
Marcus Tyrone Hooker Jr, 28, of Paris, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.
Paris police responded to gunshots Jan. 22 at Spanish Oaks Apartments in Paris, where they found three vehicles and an upstairs apartment window struck by bullets fired from two weapons, as well as two bags of marijuana lying on the sidewalk, according to an affidavit.
Residents reported two men shooting at each other before both men ran through the apartment complex shooting at one another in an apparent botched drug deal, according to an affidavit.
Police obtained surveillance footage and identified two vehicles and multiple people involved in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
In the video, Hooker is seen negotiating with another man for six pounds of marijuana before pulling a weapon and firing at him, according to an affidavit.
The other man returns fire and shoots in the direction that Hooker fled, according to an affidavit.
Hooker was arrested Jan. 11 on bonds totaling $127,500. He remained in Lamar County Jail Saturday.
Police confirmed Jan. 20 that another man, Jose Alejandro Aguilar, was also wanted in connection with the shooting. He has yet to be arrested, according to jail records.
Other indictments include sexual assault, assault on a public servant, theft, burglary and numerous drug offenses, among others, according to court records.
Select indictments:
Alex Garcia, sexual assault
Stevie Gardner III; assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant
Cecil Edward Handley, burglary of a building
James Burton House; theft, less than $2,500, with two prior convictions
Roy’Darrius Jones; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against family
Hayley Brooke Manning; driving while intoxicated with child younger than 15 years old
Gary Wayne Pool, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jason Scott Preusse, continuous violence against family
Kimberly Kay Record; driving while intoxicated, third or more
Chantez Dasha Washington; theft, with two prior convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.