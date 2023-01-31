Man sentenced to 25 years for hit-and-run

A 74-year-old Paris man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 25 years in state prison for striking a pregnant teenager with his vehicle and fleeing the scene last May.
Lewis Cornelius Tucker, 74, was indicted July 15, 2022, by a Lamar County grand jury for the accident and arrested nearly two months later after Paris police pulled him over for failing to use a turn signal.
Paris police and paramedics responded May 11, 2022, to a traffic accident with injury after a 15-year-old girl was struck by a four-door Cadillac vehicle while riding her bike in the 800 block of Pine Bluff Street.
The teenager was crossing the street near Eighth Street when struck by the vehicle, which subsequently fled the scene, according to Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett.
"The victim was transported to (Paris Regional Medical Center) for evaluation due to another medical condition," Garrett said at the time. "She was evaluated and later released."
Tucker was on parole for his involvement in a 1981 murder-for-hire plot that left Jean Wagnon dead, according to a press release.
Tucker's lawyer Carl White was not available for comment.
Lamar County juries also returned guilty verdicts for two other men last week.
A 36-year-old Pattonville man will spend 18 months in state jail after being found guilty of methamphetamine possession Wednesday.
He waived his right to appeal in exchange for the sentence.
Garrett Wayne Whitten, 36, was found guilty of aggravated robbery Friday and sentenced to 16 years in state prison after stealing several items from a Paris home improvement company.
Paris police responded to a report of shots fired Sept. 5 at Home Depot, where an employee told an officer a man was seen stealing items from the store, according to an affidavit.
The employee approached the man, who then dropped the items and walked to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun and pointed it at the employee, the affidavit revealed.
The employee ran in fear of being injured, according to the affidavit.
Whitten, who had two prior convictions for theft, was identified in the surveillance video by his father, according to court records.
He represented himself and refused to speak during the majority of the court proceedings, a press release stated.
“(Last week), our citizens worked very hard to resolve these cases," Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said in a press release. "Another twenty cases were resolved by guilty pleas this month rather than face a Lamar County jury.”
All three men are being held at Lamar County Jail until their transfer to their respective state prisons.
