Manuel Nethery, 86 of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Paris Chalet.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 2 P.M. with Leslie Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Manuel was born in Valmore, New Mexico on June 9, 1936 to Williams Edward and Gertrude Clay Nethery. He married Melba Allen on Sept. 8, 1954. He worked as a truck driver for over 30 years.
He is survived by his son, Steve Nethery and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Chaynna Miller and husband, Brad, Chasey Brown and husband, Aaron, Ariel Bilodeau and husband, John, Dylan Hensler, Stephanie Thomas and husband, Leslie; great-grandchildren, Shelbi Barnes and husband, Chris, Caleb Miller, Carly Miller, Gabby Miller, Rayna Sikes, Maia Sikes, Kyra Sikes, Callie Tucker, Connor Tucker and Fancy, Colby Tucker, Jackie Berry and wife ,Keyla, Cody Berry and wife, Justyn, Meagan Brown and husband, Zach, Clayton Thomas; great-great-grandchildren, Tatum and Braden Barnes, Rilee Barnes, Jasper Tucker, Garrett Brown, Ridge Brown, Kolt Berry, Kohen Berry, Emma Harrel, Railee Harrel, Jamison Berry.
Preceded in death by his wife, Melba; daughter, Beverly Parker; and his parents.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Zach Brown, Caleb Miller, Dylan Hensler, Cody Berry, Jackie Berry and Leslie Thomas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Nethery family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
