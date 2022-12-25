Manuel Nethery

Manuel Nethery

Manuel Nethery, 86 of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Paris Chalet.

Funeral services have been set for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 2 P.M. with Leslie Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

