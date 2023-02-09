Margaret Ann Shelton, longtime resident of Petty, Texas, died on Tuesday, Feb., 2023, peacefully in her sleep, in Dallas, Texas, at her senior living apartment. Margaret was born on Dec. 17, 1942 to Hicks Graves and Mary McDowell Graves.
Margaret was the widow of the late, well known Petty, Texas, farmer, Paris, Texas, realtor and golfer AW Shelton. She devoted her life to caring for her family and home. She enjoyed entertaining for her family and friends and was known to be a gracious hostess for both small and large parties. Long before cell phones, she was the central contact for the farming community in and around Petty, Texas.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, A.W. Shelton; and her parents, Hicks Graves and Mary Graves.
Margaret is survived by two sons, Greg Shelton ,Scott Sumison, of Dallas, Texas; and Kevin Shelton, Cathy, of Lindale, Texas; and a grandson, Mark William Shelton, as well as numerous family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 1 P.M. at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas, with Father Craig officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
