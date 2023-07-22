Margie Ruth Fleming passed away on Tuesday, July 18. 2023. at Dallas East Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Texas. She resided at Three Forks Assisted Living Center in Forney, Texas.
Funeral services are planned for Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1p.m. at First Methodist Church in Woodland, Texas with pastor Jerry Colgrove officiating and Ben Bradshaw delivering the funeral message. The burial follows in Woodland Cemetery under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home of Paris, Texas.
Margie was born on August 27, 1927, in Leuders, Texas. She was a daughter of John Calvin and Myrtle Reath Gibson. She attended and graduated from Paris High School in 1943 and Paris Jr. College in 1945. Following college she taught school in Detroit, Texas. Margie married Lowell B. Fleming on June 1, 1947, in the Woodland Methodist Church. They were married 59 years. After their retirement, Margie and Lowell enjoyed traveling and living in their motorhome in Colorado and south Texas for many years. Margie was a Christian and active in the Methodist Church wherever they lived and traveled.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell Fleming; her daughter, Linda Smallwood; a sister, Ruby Ross; and two brothers, Arthur Gibson, and Calvin Gibson.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Bradshaw and husband, Randy, of Lindale, Texas; and son-in-law, Don Smallwood of Forney; grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer Macdonald and Scott, of Forney, Benjamin Bradshaw and Kristin, of Canton, Tracy Lindsey and Terry of Canton, Jeremy Smallwood and Jennifer of Plano, Jimmy Bartlett and Tammy, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Welch and Josh of Canton, and Marcie Sanders and Blake of Canton. Also surviving Margie are 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The Pallbearers will be grandsons Jimmy Bartlett, Ben Bradshaw, Terry Lindsey, Scott Macdonald, Blake Sanders, Jeremy Smallwood, and Josh Welch.
The family requests that memorials be made in memory of Margie to the Woodland Cemetery Fund at 6464 CR 45600 in Blossom, Texas, 75416 or to the First Methodist Church of Forney at 414 West Broad Street in Forney, Texas, 75126.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fleming family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
