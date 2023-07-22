Margie Ruth Fleming

Margie Ruth Fleming

Margie Ruth Fleming passed away on Tuesday, July 18. 2023. at Dallas East Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Texas. She resided at Three Forks Assisted Living Center in Forney, Texas.

Funeral services are planned for Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1p.m. at First Methodist Church in Woodland, Texas with pastor Jerry Colgrove officiating and Ben Bradshaw delivering the funeral message. The burial follows in Woodland Cemetery under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home of Paris, Texas.

