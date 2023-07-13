Marleah Joyce Drew

Marleah Joyce Drew

Marleah Joyce Drew, age 75, of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her residence.

Marleah was born on Jan. 26, 1948, in Red River County to James Robert and Hazel Strain Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kathy Schrader and husband Jeff, and her sons, Glenn Drew, and Ryan Drew.

