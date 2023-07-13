Marleah Joyce Drew, age 75, of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her residence.
Marleah was born on Jan. 26, 1948, in Red River County to James Robert and Hazel Strain Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kathy Schrader and husband Jeff, and her sons, Glenn Drew, and Ryan Drew.
Marleah was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She stole Johnny’s cap when she was fourteen years old, which led to a wonderful 57-year long marriage to her high school sweetheart. Mimi was kind, selfless, wise, and always happy to see you. She raised three rambunctious boys. Her sons called her Mimi. She cared deeply for her patients and community and had an extensive nursing career that spanned over 42 years. Mimi was a proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and fierce board game competitor. She is known for making sure her grandchildren remained close through the years by planning annual Christmas cabin trips full of games, home cooked meals, and mainly just being together as a family. Mimi was an excellent cook and showed love to her family by preparing amazing Sunday lunches and birthday meals. Mimi loved God and her family and ensured that church was a focal point of their lives. She touched the lives of many, and her legacy of faith and kindness will carry forward for many years to come through her family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Clarksville Funeral Home, Clarksville, Texas.
Service to be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Aikin Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3042 FM 910, Clarksville, Texas, with Rev. Ryan Youngblood officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Drew of Clarksville; her son Stevie Drew and wife Sonya; her brother Jimmy Westbrook and wife Connie; grandchildren Andrew Greutman, Morgan Greutman, Meagan Drew, Jack Drew, Abby Drew, Cody Drew, Jeff Muller and Sarah Muller; great-grandchildren, Nolen Greutman, Lorelei Greutman, and Llewyn Muller.
Pallbearers are Drew Meals, Chris Haddock, Andrew Greutman, Brad Eudy, Jack Drew, and Cody Drew.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kent Haddock, Tommy Welch, Richard Donovan, Chad Eudy, Tad Eudy, Dick McCarver, Scotty Humphrey.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to Aikin Grove Cemetery Association, 229 CR 4115, Clarksville, Texas 75426 or St. Jude’s Hospital.
