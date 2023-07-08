Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson, 95, of Paris, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 at Heritage House of Paris. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Red River County, Fulbright, Texas. FM 410 3362 County Rd. 32500.
Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson was born at home on Thursday, February 16, 1928 in Detroit, Texas. Her parents were William Harvey Guest and Francis Savannah Bettis-Guest. They were a pioneer family in Red River and Lamar Counties. Martha Jayne grew up on the cotton farms. She attended schools at Hoovertown and Deport. She was the valedictorian of her seventh grade class. Jayne was no stranger to work. At an early age she became a switchboard operator at the Deport Telephone Company. Later she was a soda jerk at Glover’s Deport City Drug Store. Prior to Martha Jayne’s High School senior year she moved to San Antonio, Texas. She worked at Nisley’s Ladies Shoes while attending school. During the spring she graduated from Brackenridge High School, San Antonio, Texas.
During the autumn, Martha Jayne enrolled at East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce, Texas. She completed the Bachelor of Science degree in three years. During this time span Jayne was elected Campus Beauty for two consecutive years. She was a waitress at the dormitory dining room and at a near-by restaurant.
Jayne sought a career as a school teacher. She obtained positions at several schools during her thirty two years. The last fourteen years were teaching at Sunnyvale ISD in Dallas, Texas. The last school day Jayne left her room and the next morning walked into Anderson-Clayton Funeral Home, Mesquite, Texas as a secretary.
Later she became manager of a Dallas Furniture Store. Next she went back home to Paris, Texas. First Assembly of God Church and Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home welcomed her as one of their secretaries.
During Martha Jayne’s life-span, she was a member of several organizations. She was very devoted to the Bereaved Parents Support Group.
When the 1971 State Fair of Texas opened in Dallas an unforgettable event transpired. At the last minute Jayne and family decided to attend the fair. When it was mentioned that everyone enter a Look Alike and Not so Look Alike contest little did they think about winning. Hear this: Jayne and her son Keve won second place in Mother-Son Look Alike contest. Jayne and Kenda won first place in the Mother-Daughter Look Alike. Martha Jayne’s twin grandchildren, Scotty and Kristi won first place in the Not So Look Alike contest for twins. Meantime an announcement was made declaring Jayne and Kenda winners over all the contests. Undoubtably, this is a happy family with a lifetime remembrance.
Martha Jayne loved family and friends, especially children. She considered them gifts from God. She enjoyed God’s beautiful world; birds, trees, dogs, cats and to feel a gentle breeze. The violin, bells, wind chimes and the harp were created for her pleasure and tranquility. She enjoyed worshiping, Jesus. Jayne was a member of the former Paris Lighthouse Church.
Predeceased are both parents; her only son, Keven Wayne Anderson; 4 brothers, Luther Martin, Rufus Harvey, Clifton Forest, Vernon Wayne; one sister, Nannie Lou Guest-McAlister. Also, her lifetime friend Neva Betterton Newberry and a special cousin, Betty Jo Guest Denison. Also Jayne’s favorite teacher, “Miss Thelma” Ladd-Warren. Also, Jayne was the last of a generation of second cousins to former U.S. President, John Nance Garner.
Martha Jayne lived a happy and abundant life full of God’s blessings. Precious memories of her childhood remained close to her heart. She loved her children, Kenda and Keven beyond measure.
Martha Jayne is survived by her daughter, Kenda Taylor and husband, David; granddaughter, Kristi Kaker and husband, Russell; grandson, Scotty Floyd and grandson, Landon Hahn; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Burnham and fiancé, John Stark, Sydney Weaver and husband, Caleb, Ryder Floyd, Kip Floyd, Maykaylee Nunez, Racheal, Kinsley, and Kash; great-great grandchildren, Bowen Shane Weaver and Halle Jayne Weaver; sister-in-law, Arlene Anderson; nephew, Forest Guest and a niece, Martha Jo Bearden.
If desired in lieu of flowers, consider contributing to: Terrell State Hospital, PO Box 70 or 1200 E. Brin, Terrell, TX. 75160.
The Anderson family would like express their thanks to Platinum Home Health and Hospice and Heritage House of Paris for the care Martha Jayne received.
