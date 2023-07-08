Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson

Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson

Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson, 95, of Paris, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 at Heritage House of Paris. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 A.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Red River County, Fulbright, Texas. FM 410 3362 County Rd. 32500.

Martha Jayne Guest-Anderson was born at home on Thursday, February 16, 1928 in Detroit, Texas. Her parents were William Harvey Guest and Francis Savannah Bettis-Guest. They were a pioneer family in Red River and Lamar Counties. Martha Jayne grew up on the cotton farms. She attended schools at Hoovertown and Deport. She was the valedictorian of her seventh grade class. Jayne was no stranger to work. At an early age she became a switchboard operator at the Deport Telephone Company. Later she was a soda jerk at Glover’s Deport City Drug Store. Prior to Martha Jayne’s High School senior year she moved to San Antonio, Texas. She worked at Nisley’s Ladies Shoes while attending school. During the spring she graduated from Brackenridge High School, San Antonio, Texas.

