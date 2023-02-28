Martin Earl Herman was born on Dec. 14, 1944, at home in Sand Bluff, Soper, Oklahoma to Douglas Herman and Agnes Smith Herman. He departed this life on Feb. 26, 2023, to enter his heavenly home.
He married Jeannie Payne on Feb. 16, 1985, she survives him together with his children Missy and Marty, Penson, of Messer, OK, Marty and Michelle, Herman, of Powderly, Texas, Kristi and Matt, Littlefield of Wilson, OK and daughter in law Melissa Herman of Moyers, OK.
He is also survived by grandchildren Meagan, Bubba, Makayla, Cameron, Caleb, Cody, Corbin, Connor, Casey and Ducky; along with nine great grandchildren and one sister Ramona Waugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Herman; sisters, Louise Fuller and Norma Carter and brother, Floyd Herman.
Martin entered the US Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in March, 1970. Among his many occupations was selling cosmetics, where he flew to many states to teach salesmanship. He later began industrial construction in the northeast Texas region and finally retired from the Highway Department.
He was an avid hunter with dogs, ending with hog hunting, which brought many friendships, allowing him to mentor to the younger hunters, especially his grandson Bubba, and all of whom he considered family.
He will be missed.
Funeral services will be held on March 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Hugo, Oklahoma with Bro. Kyle Cummings Officiating. Internment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors, Hugo, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, OK.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or organization of your choice. Services are under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo, Oklahoma.
