Mary LaVina “Lee” Rogers McClain age 87 of Paris passed from this life on April first at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Lee was born Sept. 15, 1935 in Anacortes, Washington, to parents Wilson ‘Bus’ and Gladys McDougall Rogers. She graduated from Anacortes High School, attended Skagit Success Business College in Mt. Vernon, Washington. Lee initially worked for the city of Anacortes and then supported her husband’s Naval career with various jobs and frequent moves to numerous duty stations. She was a strong Christian wife and mother faithfully supporting the Church of Christ across the nation. She was a talented artist, an avid reader and skillful seamstress and loved to crochet for family and friends. She was a long time member of the Tejas Garden Club as she was blessed with a green thumb. She was very proud of her home and family along with their accomplishments.

