Mary LaVina “Lee” Rogers McClain age 87 of Paris passed from this life on April first at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Lee was born Sept. 15, 1935 in Anacortes, Washington, to parents Wilson ‘Bus’ and Gladys McDougall Rogers. She graduated from Anacortes High School, attended Skagit Success Business College in Mt. Vernon, Washington. Lee initially worked for the city of Anacortes and then supported her husband’s Naval career with various jobs and frequent moves to numerous duty stations. She was a strong Christian wife and mother faithfully supporting the Church of Christ across the nation. She was a talented artist, an avid reader and skillful seamstress and loved to crochet for family and friends. She was a long time member of the Tejas Garden Club as she was blessed with a green thumb. She was very proud of her home and family along with their accomplishments.
Lee married the love of her life Herchell McClain on April 27, 1962, in Anacortes, Washington, and together they moved many places and made many friends along the way. Born to this union where five children, whom they consider their greatest accomplishments in this life; Paul McClain and wife Valerie, Paris, Texas; Maureen Gordon and husband Bill, deceased, Paris, Texas; Mary Susan Robinson and husband John, Mesquite, Texas; Lisa Harroff and husband Shawn, Palestine, Texas; and Scott McCain and wife Kelly, Bonaire, Georgia.
Herchell was in the U.S. Navy so they traveled to almost every state, living mostly in the south. In 1978 Herchell retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer and they moved to Paris, Texas, his home town.
Lee is survived by her children; sons, Paul McClain, Vet, Valerie, Scott McClain, Lt Col United States Air Force, retired, Kelly; daughters, Maureen Gordon, Mary Susan Robinson, John, Lisa Harroff, Shawn; grandchildren, Brian, Heather, Matt, Wes ‘Vet’, Danny, Amanda, Jennifer, Zach, Danielle, Haley, Hunter, Elisha, Rebecca, Sean ‘Vet’ and Justin ‘Vet’. She was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren; Ethan, Jason, Coilin, Wesley, Scarlett, Charlie, Logan, Daisy, Caroline, Alexis, Corbin, Laila, Liam and Meadow.
She is survived by a brother-in-law Jim Nation ‘Vet’, sisters-in-law Ruth McClain, Linda Kay McClain and Robbie Nell McClain Durham. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herchell McClain, Chief Petty Officer, United States Navy, retired; sister Virginia Nation; son-in-law William Gordon ‘Vet’; brothers-in-law Irdell McClain ‘Vet’, Donald McClain ‘Vet’, “Pete” McClain; sister-in-law Patricia Ann Worrell.
A visitation will be held at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 1 P.M. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
Lee fought the good fight. She has run her race. She finished strong.
