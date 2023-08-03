As the Paris Optimists 8U youth baseball team pulled ahead in the championship game of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, a rumbling made its way through the Paris dugout: There was going to be a dogpile at the pitcher’s mound. Coach Bronson Brown instructed his team to quit worrying about the celebration until the final out of the final inning, but when that glorious moment came, Brown was one of the first to the swarming pile.
“They got there before you knew it,” Brown said. “It was a fun time. That’s not something we do a lot of. We play a lot of tournaments, and we tell them that’s only for the World Series. That’s the final game, the only time we dogpile. That’s something that means a lot to them, they were on cloud nine.”
Paris beat Florida12-4 Monday in the World Series final. Paris went undefeated over the weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, winning each of its seven games, some with late-game heroics and others in blowout fashion.
After coming out hot with an 11-0 win against Louisiana, Paris ran into trouble against Virginia. Paris trailed 5-2 in the fifth inning and mounted a comeback to win 6-5, a common theme throughout the tournament.
“We played from behind in a few games,” Brown said. “There were some really good teams there. It was everyone’s best, so anyone could have beaten anyone. But we showed that we never gave up and were able to come up with the big plays in the moments they were needed to pull it off.”
In tournament play on Saturday, Paris overcame Alabama in a battle of the last two undefeated teams, winning 7-5 in a game delayed by rain. It set up a rematch with Louisiana, a team ready to avenge its loss to Paris in pool play.
Louisiana led Paris 2-1 in the sixth inning. Paris shortstop Zayden Patterson delivered an eyebrow-raising blast, hitting the ball to the fence. Reed Daniels knocked in Patterson and Cam Erwin for a two-run rally that put Paris ahead.
“Zayden hit the hardest ball of the tournament and hit the fence and put him and Cam in scoring position,” Brown said. “Then Reed Daniel came up and was able to knock them both in and we pulled that off 3-2. We had some really good games against some really good teams.”
The comeback gave Paris momentum heading into the final two games of the tournament. Paris flexed its offensive muscle winning the games by a combined 23 runs, leading to a jubilant dogpile after the last out was recorded.
“It’s super rewarding to see kids appreciate that accomplishment after all the work and the sacrifices they make,” Brown said. “They give up a lot, I mean, that’s a lot of the summer they’re out on a baseball field not fishing or in a swimming pool, so I definitely appreciate it for that. They make that choice; they make that sacrifice and it pays off.”
It is the second consecutive year Brown’s team has won the DYB World Series, doing so last year as a 7U team. It is part of why Brown thinks his team had the mental fortitude this year to persevere in spite of long odds.
“I definitely think that’s what makes us a little tougher than the average team,” Brown said. “There were a lot of really good teams out there, but we had won the World Series so the kids all knew in their mind they could do it…that definitely gives them more confidence, and they believe in themselves and believe in each other. When that big play needs to be made, they find a way to get it done. Knowing you can do it is a big part of it.”
Ben Hutchens is a sportswriter for The Paris News.
