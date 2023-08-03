As the Paris Optimists 8U youth baseball team pulled ahead in the championship game of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, a rumbling made its way through the Paris dugout: There was going to be a dogpile at the pitcher’s mound. Coach Bronson Brown instructed his team to quit worrying about the celebration until the final out of the final inning, but when that glorious moment came, Brown was one of the first to the swarming pile.

“They got there before you knew it,” Brown said. “It was a fun time. That’s not something we do a lot of. We play a lot of tournaments, and we tell them that’s only for the World Series. That’s the final game, the only time we dogpile. That’s something that means a lot to them, they were on cloud nine.”

Ben Hutchens is a sportswriter for The Paris News.

