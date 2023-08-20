After no one from the public appeared at a Thursday afternoon meeting on the proposed 2023 Lamar county property tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 taxable valuation, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a public hearing and vote on County Judge Brandon Bell’s proposed budget for 2023-24 as well as a vote on the proposed tax rate. The meeting will take place in the County Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., in Paris.
After the court approves the proposed budget, the Court is to ratify the property tax increase reflected in the budget. This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $965,394 or 4.4% os which $241,693 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year, according to requirements of Sec. 111.008 ( c ) of the Texas Local Government Code.
However, these figures are subject to increase, or decrease, depending on the actions taken by the Court at the public hearing to adopt the budget and the tax rate.
Sulphur River Authority to review population study
Directors of The Sulphur River Basin Authority are expected to review and approve a state population study report brought by Reeves Hayter when the board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mt.Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson St., in Mt. Pleasant.
Other agenda items include approval of minutes from a July 25 meeting, a review of expenditure reports and possible approval of a contract for the Clean Rivers Program. Directors are to discuss and take action concerning employee group health insurance.
The board is to convene into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Action, if any, will be taken when directors reconvene into open session.
