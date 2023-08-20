Lamar County sets public hearing on budget

After no one from the public appeared at a Thursday afternoon meeting on the proposed 2023 Lamar county property tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 taxable valuation, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a public hearing and vote on County Judge Brandon Bell’s proposed budget for 2023-24 as well as a vote on the proposed tax rate. The meeting will take place in the County Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., in Paris.

