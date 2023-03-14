Michael David Harmon, age 51, of Lone Grove, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 1, 1971, in Hugo, Oklahoma to David Farney Harmon and Jane Russell Harmon. He was a 1989 graduate of Hugo High School, a former Service Manager, and a member of the Church of Christ. His father, David Harmon and his grandparents preceded him in death. Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his best times were spending time with family and friends at “The Cabin”. He loved his favorite granddaughter, Brynlee and was very excited for his grandson, Stetson to arrive.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton Creek Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his mother, Jane Russell Harmon of Paris; daughter, Conner Burge and husband, Treavor of Burneyville, Oklahoma; son, Grant Harmon of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; sister, Mandy Rhodes and husband, John of Baytown; his granddaughter, Brynlee Burge; a grandson on the way, Stetson and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Clint Rogers, Ray Trammell, Dean Eudy, Craig Russell, Jamie Storey and Brian Burgess.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Russell and Bob McCall.
