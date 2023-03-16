Michael Ray Johnson, age 64, of Paris, went to meet his Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home. Mike was born on Jan. 2, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Jesse Ray Johnson and Betty Jean Adams Johnson.
He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation. Mike was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and Calvary Chapel Paris. He loved his family, riding motorcycles, his dogs and, above all, God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Jean Wright; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Henderson; and his step-father, Cleo Tawater.
Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia Jo Parker Johnson of Paris; his son, Jacc Blackwelder, of Paris; his stepson, James Richard Henderson, of Fouke, Arkansas; his grandson, Richard Wayne (Jenna) Henderson, of Genoa, Arkansas; his granddaughter, Autumn Danielle Coston, of Fouke, Arkansas; his great-grandchildren, Lora and Wyatt, of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother, David Lee Johnson, of Wake Village, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel Paris, 3100 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., with Justin Golden officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
