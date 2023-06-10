A memorial service for Mildred Dougan Allen, 96, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Marvin Methodist Church Chapel in Tyler. Interment was held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Springhill Cemetery in Paris, Texas with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allen passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Tyler. She was born on Jan. 14, 1927, in Blossom to Bynum E. and Tommie Harris Dougan. Mildred graduated from Blossom High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree and Master's Degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M - Commerce. Mildred sang in the choir for Paris First United Methodist Church and Marvin Methodist Church. Mildred held a long career as an elementary school teacher and had a special love of learning and teaching others. She also was a writer and co-authored a book with her husband, Oliver Allen. 'Abandoned on Bataan' detailed his experiences as a survivor of the Bataan Death March and prisoner of war during World War II. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Allen; and daughter, Bonnie Cathryn Allen. Parents; half-brother, Elmore Dougan; sister, Zilpha Dougan Hill; sister, Verna Dougan Hill; brother, Clinton Curtis Dougan, and sister, Bonnie Dougan Johnson also preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving family including two sons and wives, Danny and Georganne Allen and Tim and Fran Allen; grandchildren, Adrienne Leach, Andrew Allen, Caitlin Allen, and Erin Allen; great-grandchildren, Oliver Leach and Weston Leach. Also surviving Mildred are several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank long-time caregiver Thomasina Pettigrew and staff at The Hampton's Assisted Living for their caring support. If desired, memorials may be made to: Springhill Cemetery Association, c/o Ricky Wheeler, 59 County Road 44105, Paris, TX 75462 or Marvin Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, Tx 75702 Marvin.church.com.
