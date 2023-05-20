Miriam (Grayson) Stephenson

Funeral Services for Miriam (Grayson) Stephenson, 91 of Bogata, Texas were held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church in Bogata.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1931, to the union of Wilbur Denton and Sophia Grayson and passed from this life on May 15, 2023. Her biological father died when she was a toddler. Later, she grew to love T.T. Kinsey, whom she considered the best stepfather.

