Funeral Services for Miriam (Grayson) Stephenson, 91 of Bogata, Texas were held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:30 PM at First United Methodist Church in Bogata.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1931, to the union of Wilbur Denton and Sophia Grayson and passed from this life on May 15, 2023. Her biological father died when she was a toddler. Later, she grew to love T.T. Kinsey, whom she considered the best stepfather.
Miriam was a member of First UMC Church in Bogata and was in Eastern Star (Worthy Matron twice), Red River Genealogical Society (President, 13 years), Bogata Public Library/Museum (Founding Member and President for many years), Bogata Book Club, North Star Square Dance Club, Rivercrest Educational Foundation (Member on the First Board). She was an Air Force wife for 24 years. In addition, she was an avid painter, enjoyed singing in the church choir, and loved playing bridge.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lt. Col. A.D. Stephenson; and brother, Rodney Grayson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Stephenson of Valley Village, California, and D’Ann (Kevin) Anderson of Lindale, Texas; grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Zachary (Stormy) Montoya of Shreveport, Louisiana, Noah Montoya of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Gabriel Montoya of Tyler, Texas; great grandson, Milo “Rafa” Montoya of Shreveport, Louisiana; nephews, Patrick (Shareen) Grayson of Dallas, Texas and Mark (Deborah) Grayson of Richmond, Texas; stepchildren, Judy (Dale) Loggins of Paris, Texas, and Sandra (Ken) Pearsall of El Paso, Texas; step granddaughter, Chelsa Anderson of Longview, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Staff Sgt. Zachary Montoya, Noah Montoya, Gabriel Montoya, Patrick Grayson, Mark Grayson, and Dale Loggins.
The family thanks all who have cared for Miriam these past two years. A special “thank you” to Janie Bogie, Heather Williams, Brad Bills, Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, Tessa Trammell, Cassidy Wood, Janie Wood, caregivers Tiearra Johnson and Jesline Fradiue, the Rev. Susan Leddy and the women of First UMC Bogata.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Bogata, Texas, or Bogata Library and Museum.
