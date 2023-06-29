Mittie Gail Wolfe

Mittie Gail Wolfe

Our beloved Mittie Gail Wolfe, age 68, at long last found peace, returning to be with the angels on June 25, 2023.

A memorial service has been set for Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 1 P.M. at Brookston Baptist Church. No formal visitation hour has been set.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.