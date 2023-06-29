Our beloved Mittie Gail Wolfe, age 68, at long last found peace, returning to be with the angels on June 25, 2023.
A memorial service has been set for Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 1 P.M. at Brookston Baptist Church. No formal visitation hour has been set.
A long-time and well-loved resident of Deport, she passed away in the solitude of her home. Born on March 14, 1955 to parents, Dorothy Lee Goforth and Charles J. Whitt in Paris, Texas. An angel herself on this Earth, Gail grew up and found a home in the place where she would later spend the best years of her life, raising her unabashedly adored sons in Deport, Texas. Devoted to love, with her heart and mind equal in vigor, Gail drew her greatest strength from the unyielding care she had for her family and friends; on days where the sun would shine as bright as she did, she would bask in their joyous laughter, preparing and sharing her favorite recipes, delightfully tending to her garden, or casting a line over the lake’s beautiful waters. When the gleaming stars above would mirror her precious smile, she’d spend wonderful nights with her greatest companions, at times reflecting on all which she loved, and at other times, trying her luck alongside them at the casino (and sometimes, winning!) She found fulfillment in the family she had created, and she found completion in the friends she made along the way, especially her Friday Night Crew, Melvia Strickland, Randy Weddle, Jean Ferguson, the late Christine Dennis, and her constant companion, sister-in-law, and very best friend, Sandy Whitt. Time itself never escaped her compassion, as not a day would pass without us knowing of her affection; whether that uncertain day be one of tranquil conversation, or of hectic garage sale visiting, two things were always guaranteed: she would have a Dr. Pepper in hand and love in her soul. As she moves forward on her path to peace, having blessed countless lives, she will always be remembered for that which made her Mittie Gail Wolfe, an angel of unwavering passion, love, joy, and strength; she will be remembered forever, loved eternally, and cherished always.
Gail is survived by her three sons, Michael Langston and wife, Misty, of Bogata, Bobby Langston and wife, Jennifer, of Paris, and Cary Langston and wife, Deanna, of Paris; siblings, Charles “Sandy” Whitt, Dusty Whitt, Tina Williams (Perry), and Robin Bearden; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many cherished nieces and nephews, and her forever cherished Cindy Mahan. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, brother, Rusty Smith, sisters, Sheila Whittenberg, Judy Whittle and Mavis Hobbs, and her greatly loved Okie Mama.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gail’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.