Nancy Lee Hill, 77, of Arthur City, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28 at Chicota Baptist Church with Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mrs. Hill, the daughter of Lloyd Keller and Juanita Stillwell Keller, was born on March 23, 1946, in Lamar County. She graduated from Chicota High School. Nancy worked at Westinghouse and Kimberly-Clark, but most of all she enjoyed being a loving mother and grandmother. She spent many hours sitting on her porch watching the hummingbirds.
She married Travis Earl Hill on June 4, 1988, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2016. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Shane Hill; a brother, David Keller; and a sister, Judy Kay Ambs.
Survivors include three children, Catrena Fagan and husband, Robert, Ginger Kelley and husband, Johnny, and Chet Cook; a step-daughter, Alicia Stifter and husband, Billy; five grandchildren, Bradley Kelley and wife, Heather, Justin Kelley, Cody Kelley and wife, Jessica, Joey Stifter, and Travis Stifter; seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Braden, Jason, Payton, Madison, Maverick, and Denver; and several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be; Bradley Kelley, Justin Kelley, Cody Kelley, Matt Keller, Casey Keller, Hayden Keller, and Joey Stifter.
