Nathaniel Earl Bohanan passed away at the age of 18 years old on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Graveside services have been set for Friday, June 2, 2023 at 3 P.M. at Kulli Chito Cemetery in Bethel, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday evening at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Paris, Texas on July 19, 2004 to Amanda and Daniel Bohanan. He enjoyed playing video games as well as hanging out with his friends and family. He also enjoyed going to the waterpark and hanging out in the lazy river. He loved listening to music and talking smack. He was super smart, handsome, comical, loving, protective of his family and friends, and would’ve made a great dad one day, as much as he loved kids. Nathaniel loved to joke around with everyone and make everyone laugh. He was looking forward to one day having a family of his own. He recently got his driver license and was taking GED classes. His plan was to attend PJC Welding Course.
He is survived by his parents, Amanda and Daniel Bohanan; sister, Victoria Acton and spouse, Matthew Berry; brother, Daniel Bohanan, Jr.; his closest cousins, Linda and Jaylen Cashion, which were more like his brother and sister; uncles , Stevie Bohanan and wife, Deborah, David Bohanan, Dana Bohanan and wife, Rayleen, Bobby Bohanan, Gene Cashion, Jr. and wife, Christal, Jason Cashion; aunts, Angie Hutchings and husband, Laton, Melinda Cruz, Kathy Lang and husband, Joseph, Sheila Morales, Angela Bohanan, Ana Bohanan; grandmother, Ella Bohanan; numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Haskell Bohanan, Betty Morales, Linda Brumley and husband, Charles; Gene Cashion, Sr.; aunts, Mary Krebsback, Beatrice Bohanan; uncle, Billy Noah; cousin, Jason Jefferson.
“When I Lost You”
I wish I could see you one more time. Come walking through the door but I know that is impossible. I will hear your voice no more. I know you can feel my tears and you don’t want me to cry. Yet, my heart is broken because I can’t understand why someone so precious had to die. I pray that God will give me strength and somehow get me through as I struggle with this heartache that came when I lost you.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bohanan family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.