Nelda Ann Webster Talley met the Lord early in the morning on June 29, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon, after a long struggle with lung cancer. Her last days were peaceful and she was surrounded by fresh flowers, sunlight, wonderful caregivers and her children. She leaves behind a legacy of love, a lifetime of stories and memories of kind laughter.

She was born in Bogota, Texas, on Friday, March 13, 1942, as a late spring snow was falling. She was the youngest of seven sisters and graduated from Clarksville High in 1960. She graduated from both PJC’s and the University of Houston’s nursing programs. She had a long career as a nurse and a hospital administrator before her retirement.

