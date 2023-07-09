Nelda Ann Webster Talley met the Lord early in the morning on June 29, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon, after a long struggle with lung cancer. Her last days were peaceful and she was surrounded by fresh flowers, sunlight, wonderful caregivers and her children. She leaves behind a legacy of love, a lifetime of stories and memories of kind laughter.
She was born in Bogota, Texas, on Friday, March 13, 1942, as a late spring snow was falling. She was the youngest of seven sisters and graduated from Clarksville High in 1960. She graduated from both PJC’s and the University of Houston’s nursing programs. She had a long career as a nurse and a hospital administrator before her retirement.
Nelda loved to read, paint, crotchet and was a rabid Seattle Seahawks fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, A.L. and Burnice Roddy Webster of Clarksville, Texas; five of her sisters; and son-in-law, Henry Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Childress Morgan of Gladewater, Texas; by her son, Carlton “Matt” Talley Jr., and daughter-in-law, Laurel Burton Talley, of Eugene, Oregon’ seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Juanita Webster Sparks of Deport, Texas; many dearly loved nieces and nephews; and life-long friends.
Services will be held this fall in Deport, Texas, with interment in the Webster family plot in the McCurry Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or cards, if you wish to honor Nelda’s memory or your love for her, please make a donation in her name to your local Humane Society or women’s shelter.
