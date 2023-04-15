Norman "Red" Alexander Edwards, 94, passed from this Earth into Heaven on April 11, 2023, at the Community Living Center of Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Texas. Norman was born to John and Maggie Edwards on June 1, 1928, in Lamar County, Texas. Norman served in the United States Army from 1948 -1950 serving in Korea. Following his service to our country he returned to the U.S. to marry Geraldine Pearce in April, 1950. They had two children together, Norman A. and Patricia. All of which have preceded him in death and have long awaited his arrival in Heaven. Norman was a plumber by trade but was well known for his wonderful gardening skills and love of people, he never met a stranger. If you crossed his path he was going to talk to you. Storytelling and gardening were his favorite hobbies and pastimes. He was known for giving his homegrown goods to anyone who stopped by as well as a good story and history lesson to go with them.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his spouse, both of his children, one sister, and one brother.
Norman is survived by his four grandsons and one granddaughter; Jessie Lee Edwards, Bobby Dewayne Allen and wife, Tonya, Penny Lynn Jones and husband, Brian, Norman A Edwards Jr. and wife, Shelly, Clint Anthony Edwards and wife, Serina. Nine great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren. Two brothers, Ronnie "Steve" Edwards, Joe Edwards and wife, Loretta, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Community Living Center B Hall at Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center for all of their care over the past four and half years that their "Gigaddy" has lived there. You have cared for and LOVED him as if he was your own. And for that we are forever grateful.
At the wishes of Norman there will be no formal services conducted. His body will be cremated. The family will plan a private celebration of his life at a later date.
Cremation services under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.