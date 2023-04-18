The North Lamar ISD board of trustees Monday night by resolution called on the Texas Legislature to “reject any diversion of public dollars to private entities in the form of education savings accounts and similar voucher schemes.”

The resolution reiterates a claim that public schools adhere to state-mandated academic and financial accountability standards, while private schools are not required to meet the same standards and do not report test results, graduation rates and other performance measures to the public.

