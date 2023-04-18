The North Lamar ISD board of trustees Monday night by resolution called on the Texas Legislature to “reject any diversion of public dollars to private entities in the form of education savings accounts and similar voucher schemes.”
The resolution reiterates a claim that public schools adhere to state-mandated academic and financial accountability standards, while private schools are not required to meet the same standards and do not report test results, graduation rates and other performance measures to the public.
Rebutting the school choice argument that vouchers, or education savings accounts as currently pushed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, would provide parents a choice in the education of their children, the resolution claims school choice already exists in Texas via public school districts, charter schools, inter-and intra-district transfers, home schools, virtual schools and private schools.
The resolution further claims education savings accounts and similar voucher proposals would grow into a costly entitlement program, and that a taxpayer-funded voucher program would reduce the amount of state funds available for all schools, harming many rural Texas communities where families have few, if any, private school options.
Furthermore, the resolution claims Texas parents who accept a voucher would lose out on a long list of important parental rights outlined in the Texas state education code and in federal law, especially protections for students receiving special education services.
“I ask that you support this resolution,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said after reading the resolution publicly and explaining that the Texas Association of School Boards is requesting districts pass it in support of the association’s efforts in Austin.
“As you know, Gov. Abbott is pushing for vouchers, and he’s been met with some resistance in the House from both Republicans and Democrats who are protective of public education,” Stewart said. “It really would not surprise me if Gov. Abbott chooses to have a special session to address this, because as you know, vouchers are a hot topic.”
In other board action, trustees approved the purchase of a 2022 dual cab diesel pick up, approved a new school calendar with classes beginning Aug. 16, 2023, and ending May 22, 2024, and granted authority to the superintendent to hire teachers during the summer months to avoid the delay of seeking prior board approval.
The board also approved the nonrenewal of an occupational therapist position due to the reduction in force brought about by the dissolution of the Lamar County Special Education Cooperative and approved a settlement agreement with CF Church, 3130 N. Main St., to reimburse the district $24,522 for work inadvertently performed on church property in the process of building a road to allow church access to U.S. 271 N. at the red light as agreed when the district purchased the property in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.