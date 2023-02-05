A renewed effort to provide parental school choice in Texas once again is emerging in Austin, highlighted this past week by Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for every child in Texas to have access to a voucher-like program known as an education savings account.
The governor made the call Tuesday at a private school in Corpus Christi where he touted a program the state began during the pandemic that provided $1,500 grants to more than 65,000 disabled students.
“It’s been so successful,” the Dallas Morning News reported Abbott as saying of the program. “But that program shouldn’t be limited.”
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, has filed legislation that would create an ESA for Texas. Senate Bill 176, if passed into law, would require the state to fund the account of every child enrolled in the program with an amount equal to the average annual cost incurred per student by Texas public schools, which is roughly $10,000. Funds would be managed by the child’s parents and could be used for private school tuition, homeschooling curriculum, online learning fees, among other options.
Historically, voucher-type efforts have faced an uphill battle in Texas with opposition by both Democrats and rural Republicans who don’t want to take money away from public schools.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, is among those rural Republicans, and has expressed his views. (See his opinion column on page 4)
“In short, I oppose vouchers,” VanDeaver said, explaining that one of the primary arguments made in support is that vouchers will provide poor, minority children an opportunity to “escape” failing schools and receive the same private-school education their wealthier counterparts receive.
“The only way I see for vouchers to accomplish that outcome is for the policy to include requirements for the private school to accept all children who request admittance, and to accept the state voucher as full payment. I am not aware of a proposal that would include such assurances.”
A former public school administrator, VanDeaver’s views are in agreement with Lamar County superintendents concerning school voucher efforts.
Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard expressed concern about accountability.
“Taking state money out of public school and giving it to private schools without requiring the same accountability is what all public school leaders have a problem with,” Ballard said. “I know private schools do not want the accountability, and they will not want the vouchers if that is what comes with it.”
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones echoed Ballard’s concern.
“As a conservative taxpayer who supports accountability for every tax dollar spent and supports the competitive educational marketplace, I would be 100% in support of tax credits, universal saving accounts, vouchers and any other private entity accepting my hard earned tax dollars on one condition,” Jones said. “Any private entity who accepts taxpayer funds would have to follow the same rules, laws, and accountability of public schools, or allow public schools to follow the same rules, laws, and accountability of private entities. This is the only way to bring true, fair competition to the educational marketplace.”
Private school administrator Faith Kelley, director of Excel Christian Academy in Powderly, expressed concern about the amount of accountability public schools face while arguing that Excel Academy has accountability measures of its own, including standardized testing.
“We do standardized testing but without the pressure and the option to choose the test we use, and families have the option to opt out if they don’t feel like it is right for their child,” Kelley said. “The best thing would be if all schools had more freedom to make decisions that would be best for each student.”
About Gov. Abbott’s commitment to school choice, Kelley said she agrees that it’s about freedom for families.
“Every parent knows what the best setting and option for their child is, and should have the opportunity to choose that option, whatever it may be,” Kelley said as she argued that several studies have shown that vouchers and school choice have worked to better all public and private schools in areas where it has been implemented.
“Like anything, there are pros and cons to either side,” Kelley said. “I just know that we all have to be for kids and their education, no matter what that looks like. It all too often becomes about being for or against a leader, party or idea, and the children get pushed aside.”
Superintendents Kelli Stewart of North Lamar ISD and Tommy Chalaire of Chisum ISD expressed concern about the diversion of money away from public education.
“My main concern is that school vouchers will take money away from public schools,” Stewart said. “The bottom line is, when schools lose enrollment they lose money.
“My hope is that legislators will start investing in our public school systems instead of diverting money from public education,” Stewart continued. “We have teacher shortages across the state, and our educators definitely deserve pay raises.”
Chalaire agreed, and said:
“Vouchers will certainly be a topic of discussion during this legislative session. Our hope is that the governor will focus his attention, along with our legislators, on teacher pay raises and additional funding for school safety.”
Several attempts to reach out for comment to state District 1 Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, along with an official with Trinity Christian Academy in Paris, were unsuccessful.
