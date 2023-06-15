Ozella Hunt Lilly

Ozella Hunt Lilly was born on July 22, 1920 and passed away on June 8, 2023 in Paris, Texas. She was born in Chattanooga, Oklahoma, the daughter of Alva Lee and Velma Bills Hunt.

She married Luther Lilly on July 12, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas, and they celebrated seventy-one years of marriage. Together, they were blessed with three children; a son, Kenneth Lilly; and two daughters, Janice Mosley and Velma Skelton.

